3 Best Instagram Apps for Mac

The belief that Instagram is the number one social networking web-portal is unchallenged. Just take a look at the statistics data and check out how many users are registered here.

Although, not every user knows how to enhance the Instagram experience or how to push up sales here. So let’s take a look at the best three applications for Mac users. Let’s find out why exactly these apps? How can they improve your performance?

Before we deliberate the primary advantages of these apps, its worth mentioning that Instagram still remains hard to access on ordinary desktop computers. This social networking site has lots of capabilities but the major part of them is available to mobile users only.

Furthermore, the developers made API restrictions more rigorous. Thus, not all third-party apps can offer you a broad selection of options. The below-written descriptions of the best Instagram app for Mac will definitely reform your working experience!

1. Uplet

This application is a number one tool for Mac users, allowing them to upload photos from Mac. To do this, you need to download the software product, log in to your account and add any image you wish. It can be only one image or a sequence of them. It is worth noting that not each third-party app allows you to do this.

The app has lots of positive testimonials. Thus, customers consider it to be very useful! Nevertheless, there’s one shortcoming – it is prohibited to put on filters in the app like you do on Instagram. That’s why it is advisable to edit your image in advance.

The app isn’t free; its average price is $9.99.

2. Flume

This is a reputable and flexible solution for Mac users. The app has a free version with a limited host of functions and the Flume Pro version, allowing you to do much more.

Flume gives the best Instagram experience on Mac because its options help you to make your work more performant. You can view just photos in your Insta feed (herewith, likes, comments, and caption will be hidden). If appropriate, you can click the image and see its detailed information.

The ad will never irritate you anymore because Flume blocks it. Thus, you aren’t distracted by trivia!

The Flume Pro version lets you download images right from your Mac. At the same time, you are in a position to make use of all offered filters and edit content in the app.

One of the biggest advantages of this app is that you can use several accounts in one app only. There is no need to log in and log out in order to go over the apps. You can do this proactively in Flume.

3. Ramme

This software solution can not only meet the demands of Mac users but Linux and Windows too. You must download the app, install it onto your laptop and view your feed on a big computer screen. Liking and posting comments are available. Nevertheless, the possibility to upload content is blocked.

These are top three apps, allowing you to add impetus to the work and get the most out of your work on Instagram.