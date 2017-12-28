3 Things You Should Look For In An Aerial Imagery Company

Aerial imagery, or taking photographs of the ground from the air, is a technology that plays an important role in many industries these days. In agriculture, this technique is used mainly to monitor the moisture level of fields in order to develop an effective and efficient irrigation system. This, in turn, ensures that crops are healthy and harvest is maximized, thereby spelling increased profitability for farmers and better supply for consumers.

If you are thinking of improving your operations and enhancing your crop yield, it is important that you choose the right aerial imaging company that can provide you with the best advantage and benefits. The aerial imaging sector is booming today especially with the numerous advancements in monitoring and imaging technology, but not all vendors are the same.

Here is a quick guide on things that you should consider when searching for an aerial imaging company:

Experience

Of course, it is good to work with a vendor that has had considerable experience and expertise in performing their service. Look into the types of crops that they have monitored; ideally, they should have already worked with the crop that you currently have. Proximity to your location is also an important consideration. It would be ideal for a vendor to have experience with the particular terrain or geographical conditions of your property or land.

Technology

Understand the technology that a vendor uses and how it suits your needs. Make sure that the information they are able to gather is relevant to you. In terms of image resolution output, most growers look for 0.2 to 1 meter per pixel.

A good vendor should also be able to provide a variety of wavelengths for accurate measurements and imagery. Hundreds of images and individual frames are usually required in order to come up with a comprehensive and seamless mosaic composite of a particular field.

When it comes to capturing images, drones have become very popular in recent years. You may think that it is a fast and convenient way to achieve aerial imagery, but drones are not able to withstand the payload necessary for intricate and high-technology cameras and equipment. Experts in the field stick to using low-flying aircraft to capture the best image quality.

Service

An ideal aerial imaging vendor is one that will work hand in hand with you from the start of the project until the end, and even beyond. Land assessment should be carefully and expertly carried out, and a good company should be able to advise you on the most time- and cost-efficient ways to do aerial imaging for your particular needs.

The aerial imaging process itself should be efficient as well, and expertly carried out. For instance, the ideal time of the day when aerial imaging is done is during the noon. Turnaround time or delivery of the image output should also be timely, usually within 24 to 48 hours.

If you have regular aerial imagery needs, consult your vendor for packages that can save you some money. After-sales service is also important for concerns such as image analysis or use of relevant software in interpreting the data that they have collected.

Investing in Aerial Imagery

Technologies such as computerized aerial imagery, crop modeling, moisture monitoring, etc. are already deemed a necessity for agriculture-based businesses these days. While time-tested manual practices and techniques are still relevant, these are greatly enhanced with the help of high-tech devices and systems.

It is important to find the right vendor to partner with because solutions such as aerial imagery may require considerable time at the onset, but these easily pay off in the long run through wider profit margins, more efficient farm operations, less wastage of resources, and more attractive crops.