Learn How To Prepare Your Home For A Professional Photo Shoot

So, you’re planning to sell your house. Homebuyers who are surfing the Internet will take into account your photos. Why? Because they tell them if the property is valuable or not.

When it comes to real estate, a picture conveys more than words. If you’re indeed certain that you want to sell, then you need to get great photos of your home. They are the only opportunity you have to make a great impression.

Hire a professional photographer and, most importantly, pay attention to details. Your home will be viewed by many online customers, so you can’t afford to make any mistakes.

Before the photographer arrives, you need to prepare the home for the shoot. But how? Well, here are some suggestions for you. Make sure to use these tips.

Reclad your home

You’ve contacted a professional photographer and booked the photo shoot. The only problem is that the expert is not available at the moment. The photographer has requests from many people and it won’t be available for at least a couple of weeks. Since you have time, you might as well think of reclad your home.

Recladding costs in New Zealand are affordable, so you needn’t worry. But is it really necessary? Yes. The more attractive the exterior of your house is, the better.

Do you think that people are looking for ugly homes? Of course, not. The point is that if you have the opportunity, you should make some alterations. Your property needs a facelift and exterior recladding is just what the doctor ordered.

Examine the lighting

What you need to do is verify all the lights in the home and ensure that they are working properly. When shooting the estate, the photographer will choose to leave the lights on, especially if there is not enough natural light coming through the windows.

Interior lights create a warm and cozy setting. The photo will look a lot better with all the lights on. It can be said that they illuminate the photo. On the other hand, if there are any burned light bulbs or if the fixtures aren’t working as they should, then the result will be a disastrous one. And that’s the last thing you want. Learn how to make your rooms Instagram friendly

Move and rearrange the furniture

The professional photographer will shoot the interior as well as the exterior of your home. Speaking of the interior, you might want to move and rearrange the furniture. What is important is for the interior space to look good from every angle.

Even if you don’t take home photos for a living, you’re capable of understanding that staging is of paramount importance. Homebuyers that browse the Internet will only a few seconds watching photos, which is why it’s important to have something worthy to show.

If you have a neat feature, like say a fireplace, then arrange the room in such a way that it stands out. If you have superfluous furniture, then you should remove it and maybe replace it with something lighter.

Add flowers to the landscape

If you don’t have yard flowers, don’t waste any more time and add a few pots. The more flowers you can display, the better. Flowers add that much-needed splash of color, not to mention that they draw people to the home.

Flowers, especially those that are just beginning to bloom, will immediately catch buyers’ attention, you can be sure of that. This doesn’t mean that you should exaggerate, though. Too many flowers are just as bad as too little flowers. The choice of the color is entirely yours. Don’t include all the colors of the rainbow. It’s better to stick to one or two.