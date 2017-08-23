NOW and THEN: Sherman Hines Museum of Photography

Glassy-eyed Mick Jagger stared at Pope John while a bathing-suited Kodak girl, V excited, held aloft a box of 35 mm film with the power of her shining cardboard smile.

It was a day of stills, and movies, inside the art gallery of Sherman Hines.

While Liverpool-born photographer Sherman Hines was on assignment, working on his series “Trophy Rooms Around the World,” Apogee’s Jim Austin explored his work in the Rossignol Cultural Centre for NOW AND THEN, an adventure in the culture of photography. To join the masters, and check out how past images of the famous, the rich, and the Inuit connect us to the present, READ ON…

Above right, Warren Wagner of Liverpool Nova Scotia is interviewed about details of First Nations Mi’kmaq life and culture for the CBC ” Land and Sea” monthly series on Canadian TV. Rachel Bower, Director/Writer ( above second from left), said the CBC’s national TB series is about unique museums and collections in the maritimes that connect us to our culture and history ( @ cbclandandsea).

UNEXPECTED. If you expect the unexpected, you will find it in the Sherman Hines Museum of Photography. Entering, you pass through the tusks of an elephant. Pay a modest entrance fee, and Wendy Allen, a middle school French and Social Studies teacher, enthusiastically guides you. Ahead on the wall, a series of huge black and white portraits draw the eye. One of these depicts the beautifully lit face of an African-American student at Dalhousie University in Halifax. Wander down the hall to see the Trudeau family: Margaret Trudeau with her Nikon and a childhood portrait of boy Justin Trudeau with his siblings. There is a framed photograph of Mick Jagger by Gary P. Hayes. There are Hines’ cultural portraits, landscapes, Inukshuks, and the list goes on and on. Then, there is the surprise of the holy trinity.

HOLY TRINITY OF MASTERS. This is not a holy trinity of lenses, but of photographers. Alongside the framed prints by Hines, there are collections of work by Yousef Karsh, Edward Sheriff Curtis. Curtis is known for his monumental quest in portraying native Americans. In the Hines’s collection are Curtis’s portraits of Chief Joseph, a “reluctant-to-be-woman” Stsimiki Blood and many others from his Indians of North America master works. On the opposite wall, a collection of Yousuf Karsh portraits shows Pope John XXXIII and Prince Philip. Sherman Hines’ master portraits are opposite the door, above his many books on Nova Scotian towns, a 50-foot long case of cameras from a Kodak Hawkeye Brownie to larger models.

Then, there is the Outhouse Museum in another room. Mr. Hines has spoken in the past about it, as one of the most popular parts of the museum: “It’s unbelievably popular,” he says. “People come right off the highway just to see the Outhouse Museum.” Inside the glass case in this outhouse museum room, shelves of Thunder pots,neatly arranged, fire the imagination.

WORKS IN PRINT. After he began publishing at age 40, Sherman Hines produced over 70 photographic books including Outhouses of the West, Extraordinary Light, and works on Toronto, St Johns, Frederickton, Halifax and Vancouver. This immense library is on disply adjacent to Hines’ collections of framed originals of three other Canadian photographers, including W.R. MacAskill. Joke or no joke, the Outhouses of the West, and Outhouses of the East are two of Hines’ best-selling books: he put in a poster in the gift shop that says its ‘the book that (smells) sells.”

HOW TO FIND IT. The Hines Photography Collection is one of many collections inside the Rossignol Cultural Centre. Admission $5 for adults, $4 for seniors. From Halifax, drive Highway 103 westbound to Liverpool. Take Exit 19, follow Bristol Avenue to 219 Main Street and the Sherman Hines Museum of Photography at 205 Church Street where you will see the red and black colonial style building, the Rossignol Cultural Centre.

