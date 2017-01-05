Photographer Of The Week – Joey Gabra

This is a photo I did for a wedding party…and the bride and groom had asked me to recreate an image they had seen from an old TV show poster that they really liked.

The location of the wedding was at the same location where this TV show promo was filmed…so this is how we were able to recreate the image so accurately. I love the setting of this photo…and I was able to achieve the lighting with two small Manfrotto LEDs.

I am using my Sony A7Rii camera, shot at 35mm. The ISO was bumped up a bit higher than usual to deliberately add a bit of natural noise to the shot, which gave it a bit more of an accurate feel to the original TV promo image we were recreating.

This is a photo from a maternity shoot that I did. It was one of those few moments where she just happened to be sitting there waiting for me to direct her and it just felt like the right time to take the picture while she was sitting comfortable.

It ended up being one of my favorite pictures from the shoot. Used my Nikon D5 camera, with an 85mm lens…1.4 and 100 ISO.

This picture was shot in Malibu, California at around 6:15am in the morning…and I just loved how it captured the early morning haze and within that haze there is everything the reminds me why I still love California so much! I used my Nikon D810, shot at 200mm.

About Joey…

I am 39 year old father of 3 small children…my wife and I started having children a bit late in our 30’s, so they are all still quite young. I spent the better part of the last 20+ years playing in bands, recording albums, and touring…but having children quickly put my music career on a indefinite hiatus.

I took up photography about 2.5 years ago because it was a hobby that I could take with me wherever I went. I work in the technology business and it requires me to travel all over the world, so I decided to buy a good camera so that I could take pictures of all the places I would go.

One thing led to another and it turned out I really loved taking pictures! So I invested in some amazing cameras and a few great lenses.

I found myself not much later being mentored by an old friend of mine who became a professional photographer after he had worked under Annie Leibovitz for a few years. So I shadowed him on almost all of his jobs for the last 2 years…and I have been trying to build my own business in the meantime.

You can see a lot of my work from the past year on my Facebook page: facebook.com/joeygabraphotography