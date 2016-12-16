Photographer Of The Week – Richard Echasseriau

Photographer of the week is Richard Echasseriau. Hope you enjoy some of his great studio images!

This picture has taken with a Canon 6D, completed by an light tree points. This picture was taken in studio and reworked afterwards with photoshop.

I wanted to capture the emotion of this singer in this interpretation. The make up was by a student of Lake-up School and Agency, people who I collaborate with.

This picture has taken with one canon 6D completed by light tree points.

This picture was taken in studio, worked after with photoshop to create a final atmosphere. I often get inspiration from the cinema.

The make up was by a student of Lake-up School and Agency, people with whom I am collaborating with.

This picture has taken with a Canon 6D completed by an light tree points. This picture was taken in the studio, reworked afterwards with photoshop, to improve skin tone and clothing.

I have worked the symmetry of reflection to the light on the glasses and of course I want to highlight the model with an easy light.

The make up was done by director of Lake-up School and Agency, people with I am doing a nice collaboration.

About Richard

Born in 1970 in Limoges France. He spent the most of his childhood between the two régions of the Limousins and Vendée. At twenty he decided to go and live in Vendée.

He didn’t originally want to become a photographer, but he was always interested in graphic design and photography.

In 2011, he decided to concentrate totally on photography. He was first published in specialized magazines in 2013.