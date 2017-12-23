Sharp Eyes for A New Year

EYES PEELED

My mother used to say “keep your eyes peeled” as if I had two ripening bananas in my head. Keeping our eyes open is good advice, but what about the eyes of our subjects? As photographers we want to capture compelling expressions. One way to become more aware of them is to make the eyes the most intriguing aspect of our portraits, and here we’ll cover a few thoughts about photographing eyes, and why the eyes have it. I plan to apply these concepts for my 2018 portraits. Well, except for the peeling.

3 TIPS FOR SHARP, ILLUMINATED EYES

1. Find good light. Make images in cloudy, shady, morning or late afternoon lighting conditions. If its sunny and snowy, use the snow as a reflector and place your subject in the shade. It is grey and gloomy, go indoors near a large window, and work close to your subject. Finally, if there is no good light, add some available light with a fill flash on low power.

2. Move around the person until you see good light illuminate their eyes. I like to move around my portrait subject, or have them turn their head, until I find a bright catch light in their pupils.

3. Focus with a Point. Use single point Auto Focus. To ensure good depth of field, extend the plane of focus by changing your camera dial Aperture (A) to openings of F/2.8, F/3.5 F/4. The exact aperture is not important. The important aspect is how soft the background is, behind the person.

We want the eyes in focus. In fact, it makes us uneasy to see a picture wherein the eyes are out of focus. Here is an example of deliberately applying this concept, focusing not on his eyes, but on a foreground flame he is holding, while adding a low power flash fill for shadow details:

3 FACTS About Two Eyes

Let’s go wider and expand on the tips. Keeping three more ideas in mind can help photographers watch the eyes closely, to capture those emotional moments we cherish.

I. EYES WIDE OPEN

First, let’s think about the pupil at the center of our eyes. Imagine that our pupils are a sign of beauty, and that they also reflect states of human emotion.

Like the automatic aperture control of a modern optical 35 mm lens, our pupils respond to brightness. This is the reason many portrait photographers use eletronic flash, or low power LED lighting. The idea is to make the portrait while the subject’s pupils are still a larger size. Why?

Large pupils are a sign of beauty. In general, large pupils are more attractive. The eyes have it.

II. EMOTION

As photographers, our social skills carry more weight for results than the gear we carry. Knowing what, and how our subjects are feeling is key. For instance, when humans get excited, our pupils expand. This is a helpful reflex, because for centuries the appearance of larger pupils were considered a sign of great beauty. In fact, small doses of bella donna, an extract of the foxglove plant, were given to painters models in eyedrop form, by 17th century artists. The bella donna dilated the eyes, making a model attractive for a painted portrait.

Eyes are dual windows into our mind and brain. They change with our senses. When we are smelling, tasting, hearing or touching, our autonomic nervous system adjusts our pupil size. If we are concentrating, our brain functions are reflected in our eye moves, like a wind through tree branches. As our pupils dilate or pinprick, they reflect our emotions. Making portraits, we may attend to these shifts in emotion.

III. EYE LEVEL: STUDY A MASTER

Eye Level is a good starting point. If the camera is above the subject, a person often looks smaller. Lowering our cameras to below eye level elevates and enobles a subject. Let’s take one example, from a master photographer. What was the vantage point chosen: above, on or below eye level?

Sebastio Salgado (Born 1944, Brazilian photojournalist, economist, humanist, member of Magnum and Gamma) makes portraits in which his subjects “scream without opening their mouths.” His portraits of peasants and Brazilian mine workers capture their eyes as dark pools of emotion. On the cover of his book An Uncertain Grace, a photograph of three young girls in costume suggests they are angels. He photographed them from below eye level, elevating their grace and humanity. Their eyes are dark, large, and beautiful. Here is a crop from his cover photograph.

After making many portraits, we may come to learn the best ways to keep the eyes well-lighted, in-focus and beautiful. Placing such beautiful light in the eyes of our subjects lets us share a glimpse of their human soul.