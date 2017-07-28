These days taking pictures of your holiday is almost as important as actually going on the holiday. Social media sites are responsible for this increasing interest in capturing the best photographs, particularly the photo sharing platform Instagram.

Photography has a much wider appeal thanks to improvements in mobile phone cameras and the increasing importance of telling your story online.

Of course, the most important thing to remember to pack is your camera. If you need inspiration, these are some of the most ‘instagrammable’ destinations in the world.

Dubai, UAE

Dubai is one of the most luxurious places to visit in the world. It has almost everything you could look for in a holiday, stunning scenery, modern shopping malls and extravagant hotels. You only need to step outside of your hotel and you’ll be greeted with a striking skyline to take a picture of for your Instagram.

You could also head out into the desert to soak in the scenery and take some dramatic sunset pictures. The marina is best viewed from above, so you can take in the full extent of the high-rises, so why not head up to one of the observation decks on the Burj Khalifa to take some stunning panoramic shots across the city.

Bali, Indonesia

If you want to visit a tropical paradise, Bali is the place to go. You will find luxurious resorts set in the heart of the tropical rainforest, just a short distance from the beach. A holiday in Bali will give you plenty of chances to go on adventures, from zip lining to surfing, so you’ll be able to capture lots of action shots as well as pictures of the dramatic landscapes.

You can also visit many spiritual sites, such as the stunning Tirta Gangga which is a former royal palace with religious significance. You can explore the island and document your journey, don’t miss the rice fields in the mid-west of the island for an insight into life for locals in Bali.

Mykonos, Greece

Mykonos is situated on the side of a cliff in Greece and has amazing views out across the sea. It is no secret that the sunsets from Mykonos are some of the most beautiful in the world. The town also has those iconic whitewashed buildings with blue domed roofs that Greece is famous for, so if architecture is your area of interest you won’t be short of inspiration.

Mykonos is developing a reputation as a party island, so if you’re looking for somewhere lively to go with your friends you won’t be short of things to do and memories to capture.

New York, USA

New York is one of the busiest cities in the world. It feels like the city never stops, so you’ll never be without something to photograph for your Instagram profile. Take a trip up to the top of the Empire State Building to capture that iconic shot right across the city, taking in all the high-rise apartments and offices.

Take in all the glittering lights at Times Square and capture all the classic things that make New York so unique, from yellow taxis to the subway. Famous for its food, culture and architecture, the variety of pictures you can take in New York will give you enough content to fill your feed for weeks!

Paris, France

One of the most famous cities in the world, you won’t find yourself lacking things to photograph in Paris. There are a number of iconic landmarks to visit, from the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre, but if you’re looking for something more unique to photograph you only have to step down one of the side streets to be greeted with unique Parisian architecture.

There are also huge produce markets to explore during the week, bustling restaurants on the side of the River Seine and street performers on every corner. Paris is a city that looks incredible both day and night.

Bangkok, Thailand

Thailand is an up-and-coming holiday destination that is popular with backpackers and young people. Its popularity is owed to the number of beautiful beaches and vibrant cities to be explored. Bangkok is no exception, you will find colourful markets and ancient temples to photograph during the day and you can take in the lively nightlife and modern city at night.

You can find luxury for affordable prices here, so your Instagram feed will look similar to a celebrity’s profile- full of rooftop bars and infinity pools with views across the city.