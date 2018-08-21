Best Camera for Blogging of 2018

Every blogger needs a lightweight, high-quality camera which is capable of taking live action shots at a moment’s notice. While quality should, of course, be as high as possible, factors such as shutter speed, wide-tracking mode, and the amount of focusing points available, all become increasingly important. You need a battery that lasts and a camera which is intuitive to use. Here we are presenting you the five best cameras for avid bloggers. Among these you will find options to suit any preference, guaranteeing that you will find the best camera for blogging in your style.

Best Camera for Blogging

Fujifilm X100F 24.3 MP APS-C Digital Camera

As Fujifilm’s fourth-generation fixed lens camera, the Fujifilm X100F 24.3 MP APS-C Digital Camera carries the same design as its predecessors but brings some much-needed upgrades. An AF point joystick has been added, and both the CMOS sensor and image processor have been updated. Its combination of high-end image quality, flexibility, and ease of use, make many professionals deem it the best camera for blogging. Here we’ll be showing you why.

The 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor of the X100F performs great in any environment, with high or low light. Fuji’s standard ISO range spans 200-12,800, making it a truly versatile camera indeed. Both RAW and JPEG capturing is possible, unlike previous models, while the hybrid viewfinder is a great addition and a much-needed upgrade. It is capable of both optical and electronic modes, being rendered on the 2.36 million dot OLED. The magnified view is great to verify your exposure and framing while being invaluable towards checking your focus.

Most photographers will love the versatile viewfinder. A lever lets you toggle between reverse Galilean optical with its electronic overlay showing the frame offset caused by parallax and other information, and standard electronic mode. This includes a split-image for manual focus adjustments which can even be displayed in full monochrome. The features are truly outstanding, especially given the affordable price tag. Fujifilm has managed to retain many key components of manual photography which professionals will thank them for.

The performance of the Fujifilm X100F 24.3 MP APS-C Digital Camera is much better than previous models, giving astounding value for its relatively low cost. The only areas of compromise are the relatively slow image transfer over Wi-Fi, a barely noticeable barrel distortion, and the fixed focal length. Most beginners and enthusiasts will find that this is one of the most viable entry-level cameras for blogging, if not the best camera overall when considering the total value for money.

Pros

• Fast Startup and Auto-Focus Time

• Discrete Exposure Mode Controls

• Extremely Intuitive Interface

• Solid Metal Construction

• Superb Built-In Flash

• Optical Viewfinder

• Pop-Up Mini EVF

Cons

• Slight Barrel Distortion

• Fixed Focal Length Lens

• Slow Wi-Fi Image Transfer

Fujifilm X-T10 Silver Mirrorless Digital Camera Kit with XF18-55mm F2.8-4.0 R LM OIS Lens

Small enough to fit in almost any purse, yet of such a high-quality that professionals praise this camera for its superior style, design, and features, the Fujifilm X-T10 Silver Mirrorless Digital Camera Kit is perfect for anyone who demands portability and precision shots. Here we’re taking a closer look.

Thanks to Fujifilm technology, images captured with the X-T10 pop with color. It is capable of 1/1000 fifteen shot bursts and focuses very quickly when in good light. Fifteen-point phase detection and a hybrid AF work well in low light, with countless film simulations available for all shooting modes. This is a great camera for portability, and the quality is on par with far higher resolution cameras along the lines of 24MP, despite its 16-megapixel capability.

Despite being a tiny camera, the Fujifilm X100F has well-positioned dials which work intuitively while never being bumped accidentally. The camera gives you a good grip, great controls, and eighty filters to choose from. Each photograph is exuding quality which only Fujifilm shots provide thanks to their unique sensors. Many fans opt for Fuji cameras due to the JPEG quality alone, even when other specifications match or are slightly better on opposing models.

The only minor problems with this camera is the fact that it could be more weatherproof and the viewfinder is a bit small for most. Some users have criticized the size of the on-screen symbols and text as well. Given the fairly large 3-inch LCD, the interface could be clearer. There is also no in-body image stabilization, which only becomes an issue when shooting extremely fast-moving shots, or motion in a low-light setting.

You’ll find that the Fujifilm X-T10 is a wonderful camera to work with, with the only sacrifice being the mediocre battery life. You’ll soon wonder how you functioned without the high-resolution viewfinder, while the image quality in most environments is fantastic. You don’t get 4K video, but you do get a high-quality build with colors more vivid than almost any others in its bracket, and plenty of manual controls to fine-tune your results.

Pros

• High-Speed Continuous Shooting

• Eighty Advanced Filters

• FUJIFILM Camera Remote Technology

• Extremely Affordable

• Solid Metal Construction

• Fast Auto Focus

• Large 3-Inch LCD

Cons

• Battery Life Could Be Better

• Not Weatherproof

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Digital Camera

As a forerunning model from Canon’s premier range of high-end digital cameras, the PowerShot G7 X Mark II exhibits powerful technical specifications and a variety of features. From full HD video capture to gyroscopic sensors, high ISO noise reduction algorithms, and vastly improved battery life over the G7 X, this is an excellent camera. Here we’ll be taking you through a look at its usability, features, pros, and cons, helping you to decide whether this is the best camera for blogging for you.

The Canon G7 X II comes with a 20MP 1″-type BSI CMOS with 24-100mm equivalent focal range on the lens. A 3” tilting LCD gives easy access to a range of functions through an intuitively designed menu. As always, Canon’s ease of use is commendable. There is no built-in electronic viewfinder, which does pose much of a problem for most. Continuous shooting is capable of 8 FPS, shooting in Raw. Full HD video recording is affordable, and the camera is very lightweight.

Canon’s Dual Sensing IS technology helps a lot to reduce the blur caused by motion, effectively stabilizing any shaking that may occur. It is far more effective than the previous model in this regard, and it also shows improvements to image processing thanks to the Digic 7 processor, and a range of subject recognition and tracking upgrades as well. Battery life has also been boosted by 256 shots per charge, although this still puts the Canon behind top-end cameras such as the Sony RX100 series, and the Panasonic Lumix range.

The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II Digital Camera is a vast improvement over the company’s previous camera, addressing most issues which plagued the previous model. An added grip arrives as a much-needed feature, with this slight touch truly making this camera a pleasure to carry around and use. It gives users great control of their depth of field, and the low light shooting is commendable. It’s not necessarily the best camera for action and sports photography, nor those looking to get a full day out of their battery, but it is a highly portable option at a great price.

Pros

• Great Low Light Image Quality

• 8 FPS Continuous Shooting

• Crystal Clear 3” LCD

• Full HD Video Capture

• Extremely Lightweight at 1.4 Pounds

• Well-Laid Out Camera Controls

Cons

• One Fully Automatic Mode Only

• No Electronic View Finder

• Mediocre Autofocus

• Poor Audio Quality

Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II Lens is known by many as the very best entry level DSLR available. It is incredibly well-priced, exhibiting technology which one would expect from far higher priced cameras. From its build quality to the speed of image processing, easy photo sharing, and surprising battery life, this is a camera which is definitely worth considering. Let’s take a closer look.

With its 18MP APS-C CMOS sensor and 100-6400 ISO rating, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 / 1300D is a fantastic camera for first time DSLR users. The 3” 920k-dot LCD is not adjustable but crystal clear. Burst shooting runs at 3 FPS, and the autofocus utilizes no less than nine points translating to a highly reliable tracking system. A live optical viewfinder is supplied satisfying the demands of professional photographers, while the camera also allows for live shooting via the rear screen but the autofocus is very slow in this mode.

The only issues encountered with this outstanding camera are the overexposure problems found when shooting high contrast scenes. Fortunately, once you get used to adjusting the exposure, this will pose a little problem for you. This is also a very light camera, sacrificing steel manufacturing for plastic to bring down the price. Despite the lightweight composition, you will be happy to know that this is a camera which most users report as lasting far longer than expected.

Low light shooting is the only weak point of the Canon EOS Rebel T6 Digital SLR Camera Kit and its standard, fairly slow lens kit. Given the price, however, one could easily consider expanding the ISO rating and adding a new lens. Full-HD video recording is afforded although the clip quality is far from the best. As a still camera for blogging, you can’t go wrong. The in-camera filters are extremely handy, and beginners will love the fantastic quality produced with the very-little know-how needed.

Pros

• Reliable 9 Point Auto Focus

• Excellent in Bright & Low Light Conditions (ISO 100-6400)

• Well-Positioned Optical Viewfinder

• Fully Compatible with Canon EF & EF-S+ Lenses

• Amazingly Small for a DSLR

Cons

• 3 FPS Continuous Shooting

• No Auto Focus in Video Mode

• No Software or Manual Included

• Mediocre Flash

Sony Alpha A6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera

The Sony Alpha A6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera comes as the successor to the popular Sony NEX-6, retaining its distinctive shape but vastly improving the technology inside. As a competitor in the high-end CSC market, the Sony A6000 has incredible processor powering, an unbelievable start-up time, and autofocus which is both quick and crystal clear under even pressing conditions. This is easily the best camera for blogging, but it comes at a higher-than-normal price, one which is actually quite affordable if you evaluate its capabilities. Here we’ll be showing you what makes it a wonderful camera for new photographers, bloggers, and professionals.

One cannot fault the quality and performance of this camera in any light environment. From diffraction correction to area-targeted noise reduction, the A6000 sure features a handy set of tools. Even the video recording is great on the A6000. It captures full HD AVCHD Ver.2.0 / MP4 video at 1920×1080/60p, and 24p. The 24.3-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor is nothing short of outstanding, whilst the built-in flash works better than many standalone offerings. An OLED electronic viewfinder is conveniently placed, whilst the controls available from the 3-inch tilting LCD are intuitive and could not be easier to use.

Every last feature of this great camera has been kicked a notch above the competition. The autofocus is rated at just 0.06 seconds, and burst shooting gives you 11 FPS, or 21 RAW JPEGs, or 49 Fine JPEG frames. This guarantees great performance for sports and action shots. No less than 179 phase detection points are present, while the hybrid autofocus itself exhibits outstanding scene recognition and subject tracking. It also has AF-A, a first for Sony E-mount cameras. When this is activated, your camera will automatically switch between focusing modes as they become necessary, such as is the case when a target begins to move suddenly.

You’ll soon find yourself falling in love with the lightning quick speed of this camera. Across all of its modes, it is swift. The video and image quality is better than almost any other camera in its price range, while the Sony Alpha A6000 clearly wins as the best all-rounder for capturing stills. The only aspect which is slightly disappointing is the zoom, yet this is far from poor quality. It is one of the best cameras for blogging, suited perfectly to professionals or beginners, while even being quick enough for those starting out with high-speed photography such as sports photography.

Pros

• Great Bright & Low Light Performance (ISO 100-25600)

• Amazing Hybrid Automatic Focus

• 11 FPS Continuous Shooting

• High-Resolution 3-Inch LCD with Tilt

• OLED Electronic Viewfinder

• Full HD Video Recording

Cons

• Zoom Switch Instead of Zoom Ring

• Irregular Focus Ring

• Poor Selection of Stabilized Fast Lenses

Conclusion

Before deciding on your next prospective camera, you need to take into consideration what types of shots you’ll be blogging most frequently. The best camera for general use excelling at shots of all types is the Fujifilm X100F 24.3, yet if you do not want to sacrifice quality at all and are not deterred by a high price tag, then give the Sony Alpha A6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera a look. Its zoom may not be the best, but the rest of its features set it apart as the clear winner. You’ll even be able to start shooting high-speed footage.