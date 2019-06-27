Nature is my beloved. Her minute creatures offer visions and whisper seeds of wisdom. We learn to listen with our cameras and our minds. Loving her small beings, we can revere their beauty.

Spring comes. Creatures seem to appear from nowhere, all by themselves. To appreciate them, we must leave our familiar habits behind, walk into the wild, and look around. While this is the realm of macro photography, there is a deeper meaning here. Our better photos are like poems. They move us, not by their imagery, but from the experience of being wild in the wild. Breathing in the atmosphere of wilderness enlivens our body and soul.

Seeing, in the finest and broadest sense, means using your senses, your intellect, and your emotions. It means encountering your subject matter with your whole being. It means looking beyond the labels of things and discovering the remarkable world around you.” Freeman Patterson

There is a world of wildlife a few inches from your lens. The first adventure is to find your subject. Before you press the button, watch a tiny creature. You may want to move to seek different lighting. For instance, it may help to change from front lighting to backlight.

Nature offers unceasingly the most novel and fascinating objects for learning.” Alexander von Humboldt

This Spring, small spheres awaits you. So, mingle with the green. Keep your balance. Be curious and patient. You’ll see wonders that become something else than what they seem at first. And as you get closer to them, you may discover that their remarkable presence transforms you.

For Jim’s in the field macro photography tips, including 5 quick ideas for successful macro, see the Art of Macro Moments.