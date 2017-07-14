Upping Your Lens Game: Why Mirrorless Cameras Have Caught Up with DSLRs

Camera technology is changing all the time. In the last few years we have seen the rise first of digital cameras and then of smartphone cameras, and one of the latest technologies to shake up the industry is the arrival of mirrorless cameras.

But what are these, and what advantages do they have over traditional DSLRs?

Here’s a guide to what you need to know if you are considering investing in a new camera.

What Are Mirrorless Cameras?

Mirrorless cameras are also called micro four-thirds cameras, and they have been on the market for a few years. Since they first appeared, they have been getting better and better, and they have become more popular with a wide range of photographers, from hobbyists to professionals.

They are essentially cameras that are smaller than DSLRs but that still produce excellent images. The key difference is that they don’t have mirrors or optical viewfinders, which are two of the features that make a DSLR unique. DSLRs also have an autofocus module that is separate, while mirrorless cameras use their main imaging sensor.

Despite the differences between mirrorless and DSLRs, mirrorless cameras have large image sensors, great autofocus, and good image stabilization. They are also similar to DSLRs in that they have excellent lens options now available for every type of photographer including professionals.

They also usually have the same or similar sensors as DSLRs, so the image quality is similar.

Main Features of Mirrorless Cameras

The most important thing for most photographers is the image quality. So how good are mirrorless cameras?

When these cameras first came along, the image quality was not as good as a DSLR. But advances have been made in recent years, and mirrorless cameras have been improving greatly.

They now have bigger sensor sizes, larger pixel counts, better focus, and even features like touch screens. They also have excellent video abilities.

As for their appearance, they are smaller than DSLRs, and they come in a wide range of designs. Some are designed to look vintage while others look very modern, and there is a huge range to choose from.

Lenses are also interchangeable, just like with a DSLR. If you are upgrading from a point-and-shoot camera or your smartphone, this can take your photography to another level because you can adapt to different shooting environments.

Pros and Cons Over Mirrored Cameras

There are many benefits of mirrorless cameras, and the main benefit over DSLRs is the smaller size. You can get a very similar image quality, and all the other benefits like changeable lenses, without the bulk. This makes it convenient in certain situations where you might not want a large camera but you still want the best images.

The autofocus used to be a weakness, but now these cameras use hybrid autofocus systems, which have made them more similar to DSLRs. This makes autofocus excellent for most situations.

Mirrorless cameras are also ideal for shooting video. You can switch from stills to video with greater ease than you can with a DSLR because there is no mirror in the way of the sensor, so this is a real advantage if you take a lot of videos.

Because mirrorless systems are newer, the lens designs are newer and more optimized for the best cameras with the highest resolutions. This means a wider variety of interesting lenses that are often more affordable.

There are also a few disadvantages. For example, mirrorless cameras also have a more limited battery life, and the fact that they don’t have an optical viewfinder makes them less appealing for some photographers.

How Much Do They Cost?

Another key benefit of mirrorless cameras is that they are often more affordable than DSLRs. This depends on the model, however, and they vary greatly in price from a few hundred dollars to over a thousand dollars.

Look at popular models like the Sony a6000 Silver, one of the best selling cameras in this category, when determining how much to spend. It’s worth looking at the most popular cameras when you are deciding which one to buy because they can help you compare the other options.

Find Your New Camera

If you like the sound of mirrorless cameras, start looking for a new one today. These have many advantages over DSLRs, so they could be a great option for you.

Read reviews, check prices, and compare features, and remember not to rush into it. Instead, take your time to ensure you find the right camera for you, and then enjoy all the benefits of these excellent cameras.

Dan Sifuentes is an entrepreneur and owner of Digital Camera Central, a hub for all things digital photography related. His purchasing guides and reviews are for newbies and seasoned photographers alike. Anyone unsure of what camera to buy will enjoy his articles.