Best Sigma Lens of 2018

Sigma Lenses are available for most digital SLR cameras. Canon, Sony, Nikon, and Panasonic are all typically supported by these highly-trusted great-value alternatives to brand-name lenses.

Each Sigma lens is fully compatible with all cameras supported, working seamlessly without the need for any complicated connection or configuration.

Sophisticated, quick responding, and long-lasting, the quality and performance of a Sigma Lens is faultless, with many users preferring specific offerings over even the official lenses themselves.

Here we’re taking you through a look at five of the best Sigma lenses available for camera enthusiasts and professionals.

Best Sigma Lens

Sigma 150-600mm 5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens

The Sigma 150-600mm 5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens is a very fast zoom lens at a fantastic price.

It is a must-have for anyone looking to obtain sharp shots from a vast distance. Wildlife photographers will love this lens.

The lens is unbelievably sharp in the two to 10-foot range, while exhibiting performance at other distances which far exceeds the expectations of most.

Here we’ll be taking you through the highlights of this outstanding Sigma lens for creative photographers.

Pros

• Fits Supported Cameras Perfectly

• Microfiber Cleaning Cloth & Pouch Included

• Sharp Lens with Great Image Quality

• Half the Price of Competing Leading Lenses

• Outstanding for Outdoor & Wildlife Photography

Cons

• Lens Cap Does Not Fit Tightly

• Manual Lens Setup Only

• Zoom Range is Restricted

With this Sigma lens, you are given a lens constructed from 20 elements across 14 groups, with quality exuded across the entire design. The operation is quiet, and you can feel the weight of the lens without it being excessively heavy.

Your angle of view ranges between 16.4º-4.1º, and the minimum aperture possible is F22. The minimum focusing distance is rated at 28 cm / 11-inches, which the camera does well at tracking a point of focus. The filter size measures 95mm, while the maximum magnification is set at 1:5.

This reliable budget lens is available for Canon EF (EF-S), Sony Alpha (DT), and Nikon F (DX) mounts.

A zoom lock is fitted which locks the lens at a fixed 150mm, perfect for transport. The zoom ring features smooth anti-clockwise rotation, zooming from 150 to 600mm.

The focus switch is well positioned and allows you to change between standard autofocus, manual focus, and manual override. Manual override mode lets you adjust the manual focus ring while the camera is on continuous autofocus mode. The focus limiter switch changes between 2.6m, 10m, and 10m to infinity, as well as granting you the full range of focus.

Photographers on a tight budget will find fantastic value in the Sigma 150-600mm 5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens. The zoom and focus ring is smooth, each aspect of the lens is clearly of superior manufacturing, and the entire unit operates silently while focusing.

This is the perfect lens for landscape photographers; giving a decent macro performance, good video capabilities, and vivid colors free from noise. If you need an alternative to an expensive fast prime or a high-end super-zoom lens, then the Sigma 150-600mm 5-6.3 Contemporary DG OS HSM Lens is perfect for you.

Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 Art DC HSM Lens

The Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 Art DC HSM Lens is one of the most versatile lenses for street photography, performing wonderfully in difficult lighting conditions.

It is the first lens from Sigma to reach F1.8, guaranteeing ample light. It is specially engineered from cameras featuring APS-C sized sensors. It is fast, smooth, accurate, and affordable.

Here we’ll be showing you who it is best suited to, and why you need the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 Art DC HSM Lens in your collection.

Pros

• Fantastic for Video Production

• Flexible Aperture – F1.8 – F16

• Sharp Images from Moving Targets

• Outstanding Nature Shots

• Quick Single Shot Auto Focus

• Good Low Light Performance

Cons

• Full Manual Focusing Only

The lens of the 18-35mm F1.8 Art DC HSM is constructed from 17 elements spanning 12 groups, with nine rounded diaphragm blades. Your diagonal angle of view measures 76.5° – 44.2°, while the minimum focus distance is set at 0.28 meters or 0.92 feet. You can reach a maximum magnification of 0.23x, while the filter thread measures 72mm.

At just 28.7 ounces, this is lens is also fairly lightweight but probably too heavy for anyone to travels on a daily basis.

For a lens of this class, one cannot fault the autofocus. Out of focus areas are soft and smooth, while objects in focus are strikingly crisp, and colors are bright. Single shots lock on quickly and are as accurate as high-end 70-300mm lenses while being nowhere near as long or heavy.

The zoom range works great in sporting environments as well as nature shots. Panning across objects within the field of view is also quite good, giving sharp images in the majority of fast-moving focal points.

With its 1.8 F-stop, this Sigma lens allows in a massive amount of light. This opens up a world of opportunities, with most loving the fact that you can keep your ISO low when shooting from indoors.

If you want extraordinary image quality with the fastest zoom available for SLRs, then the Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 Art DC HSM Lens is a must-have. It is affordable enough for entry-level photographers while delivering results that can’t be faulted at low apertures. It is just as capable at large apertures when focusing manually.

The 28-50mm equivalent range may be limiting for some. It is definitely not recommended for anyone needing a wide-range zoom; however, if you are willing to put in the time to setup autofocus micro-adjustments, or adjust using your live view, then this is the lens for you.

Sigma 30mm F1.4 Contemporary DC DN Lens

The Sigma 30mm F1.4 Contemporary DC DN Lens is at the pinnacle of their DN Mirrorless lens range, granting F1.4 and a field of view equivalent to a 45mm camera.

This is a must-have for anyone who shoots in low light frequently, and a favorite of bokeh fans. Reaching close to 50MM, the field of view makes it almost as versatile as a normal lens.

Here we’ll be looking at this competitively priced E-mount lens, perfect for beginners and enthusiasts alike.

Pros

• Macro Performance Comparable to a Dedicated Macro Lens

• Bright, Vivid Colors

• Silent Lens Operation

• Reliable Image Stabilization

• Vastly Improved PDAG Coverage AF

Cons

• Slight Purple Fringing at Times

This lens is so good that most beginners will struggle to bring themselves to taking it off once it is mounted on their camera. It may not be capable of replacing a macro lens, but at 1:7 it comes relatively close.

The Sigma 30mm F1.4 Contemporary DC DN Lens can focus to a distance of less than a foot and features built-in image stabilization.

Construction from nine elements across seven groups, with nine diaphragm blades, this excellent lens is far superior to most in its class. The aperture ranges between F1.4 and F16, while the lens operates entirely silently when focusing. The filter thread is rated at 52mm, and the lens weights a reasonable 0.58 pounds or 265 grams.

Sigma’s lens is fully compliant with all supported mountings. The lens makes use of the entire PDAG coverage area, instead of resorting to contrast-detect AF outside of the coverage area as was the case with previous non-Sony lenses. It is very quick to focus, and the lens is brighter and sharper than anything else available in the APS-C E-mount range.

It excels at environmental portraits, street shots, and urban backdrops, working as either a stand-alone prime or when used in conjunction with a kit zoo.

While everything from the quality of optics to the speed of focus and zoom excels, this is not a lens for those looking for cutting-edge macro performance, or those shooting with a very wide field of view. It’s also not really suited to inclement weather.

If you need a bright autofocus lens that outperforms almost all of its competition while costing a fraction of the price, then the Sigma 30mm F1.4 Contemporary DC DN Lens is your best bet.

The bundle offers outstanding value and all users from beginners to professionals will be rewarded with long-lasting service and impeccable quality across a versatile range of conditions.

Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary DC Macro OS HSM Lens

Giving you outstanding zoom adjustable between 18, 28, 35, 50, 80, 135, 200, and 300mm, the Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary DC Macro OS HSM Lens is an affordable alternative to a high-end telephoto lens. It gives you a wide area of coverage with the ability to close focus without needing to swap between lens kits.

Here we’ll be showing you the highlights of this great lens suited to beginners and professionals alike.

Pros

• Minimum Focus Distance of 15-Inches

• Near Noiseless Images

• Great Image Sharpness

• Fast Autofocus with Reliable Tracking

• Superb Macro Performance

Cons

• Not Recommended for Video Use

• Fairly Heavy

• Tight Zoom Ring

The Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Contemporary DC Macro Lens is quick, quiet, and accurate. It is constructed from 17 elements across 13 groups with seven rounded diaphragm blades, while feature “F” Low Dispersion Glass engineered to minimize chromatic aberration while at the same time giving outstanding sharpness. The maximum magnification is set at 1:3, while the front filter thread measures 72mm.

Your angle of view measures between 76.5° – 5.4° and you get a great minimum focus distance of just 15.3-inches. Built-in image stabilization is present, and the lens is relatively heavy, weighing 20.6 ounces (584 grams).

This is a still lens only, carrying recommendation from Sigma advising that it’s not suitable for video.

The focal length equivalent of 28.8-480mm ensures that this is a very versatile lens for a variety of cameras. With a surprisingly high maximum aperture of F/3.5-6.3, you are guaranteed sharp shots with far less flare and improved contrast thanks to the inclusion of one SLD and four FLD elements.

You will also find that the macro performance is commendable, especially considering the large focal range of this lens. Very little optical distortion is ever experienced, and you will be just as happy with the fast autofocus, smooth zoom, and overall value for money.

There are slight compromises in quality made to attain the long zoom ratio of the Sigma 18-300mm F3.5-6.3 Lens, but this is typically the case with most zoom lenses.

As a compact lens, it covers a wide range and gives a decent magnification of 1:3 at its longest focal length. The Sigma 18-300mm Lens is a great midway between a macro lens and an extreme telephoto, without breaking the bank.

Sigma 17-50mm f/2.8 EX DC OS HSM FLD Large Aperture Standard Zoom Lens

The Sigma 17-50mm F2.8 EX DC OS HSM Large Aperture Standard Zoom Lens is one of the most versatile in its caliber. Focusing is quick while not as fast as some higher priced alternatives, most will never notice the difference.

It should be the first zoom lens that you consider as an enthusiast, with most users finding that it soon becomes their primary choice for daily shooting-on-the-move.

Here we’ll be showing you what makes the Sigma 17-50mm F2.8 EX DC OS HSM such a popular choice.

Pros

• Minimum Focus Distance of Just 11-Inches

• Outstanding Macro Shots

• Optical Stabilization

• Very Versatile Zoom Capabilities

• Support for Multiple Mountings

Cons

• Too Loud for Video

You’ll love how quick the zoom works on the Sigma 17-50mm lens, while the sharpness, quality, clarity, nor color disappoint. This solid lens is constructed from 17 elements across 13 groups and seven rounded diaphragm blades.

The aperture ranges between F2.8 and F22, while the extending zoom carries the silent rotary action. The filter thread is measured at 77mm, and lens mounts are available for the Canon EF-S, Nikon F (DX), Pentax KAF3, Sigma SA Bayonet, and Sony/Minolta Alpha DT.

The Sigma 17-50mm F2.8 is a lens which most photographers find to be extremely useful as a standard, multi-purpose zoom lens specifically for the APS-C format of digital SLRs. It covers a focal range of between 25-755mm, while supporting optical stabilization, and sporting an HSM ultrasonic focus motor.

A minimum focus distance of just 11-inches guarantees that you have semi-macro close up functionality of the highest caliber as well. A maximum reproduction ratio of 1:5 is given.

With its viewing angle which is larger than most competing 50mm lenses, and its reliable image stabilization, great macro shots, and sturdy built quality, the value for money afforded by the Sigma 17-50mm f/2.8 lens makes it a highly popular choice.

Despite its near-silent operation, there is too much noise for video. Nevertheless, this is a lens which is good enough to be carried around with you thanks to its compact design, and its versatile ISO performance and quick AF add to its mobility value as well.

Conclusion

If you are a beginner who is looking to upgrade the capabilities of their hardware, then consider buying yourself the Sigma 17-50mm F2.8 EX DC OS HSM Large Aperture Standard Zoom Lens.

It is rather affordable and is among the most versatile lens units available. It supports all popular cameras and is a good place to start.

Always be sure to see which Sigma lenses are available as their extensive range most likely has one which is perfectly suited to your unique type of photography.