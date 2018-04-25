TOP PRINTER: Stunning Detail From Canon’s Pixma Pro-100

Canon Pixma Pro-100 Wireless Professional Inkjet Printer Review

“The electronic image could no more replace a fine photographic print, than a synthesizer could replace a violin!” Huntington Witherill

Printing our images expands our skill set. Seeing our finished work in print also changes how we think about tones and color before we press the shutter button the next time around. I’ve been printing with Canon’s Pixma Pro-100 printer, and give it a closer look here.

Originally, photographers did not print photographs. Photographs were made on copper, metal or dry plate glass. They were breakable, challenging to engrave, and impossible to share widely. The technology for producing shareable prints emerged in the 19th century, and this ability to easily duplicate an image changed our view of the world. Thanks to the inventors of that new chemistry and technology, today we can see images from the Civil War, the expansion of the Western USA, and Asian, European, African culture and history.

Now, while we can reproduce color and B/W prints in less than a few seconds, many of us just share online today. However, the exhilaration of seeing your images come to life in a 19″ by 13″ print is ineffable. When we make an object from what has only been on screen, our own creative photographs become physical things with presence. Prints are, like fine acoustic music, here to stay.

Canon Pixma Pro-100 Overview

If you are ready to take printing your photographs more seriously, the Canon Pixma Pro-100 might be the answer. With this reasonably priced printer, Canon offers the ability for photographers to take advantage of their high-end camera gear and print professional quality photos on various media up to 13″ x 19″.

Pros:

Excellent print quality

Reasonably priced

Output up to 13″ x 19″

Cons:

Large and heavy

Expensive ink refills

Sale Canon PIXMA Pro-100 Wireless Color Professional Inkjet Printer with Airprint and Mobile Device Printing 8 Dye based inks for amazing gradients and color, 3 of which are dedicated grayscale inks for beautiful black & white prints

The Optimum Image Generating System reproduces colors as you intend them by logically selecting the optimum ink combination and placement

Compatible with Individual CLI-42 Ink Tanks (Black, Gray, Light Gray, Cyan, Photo Cyan, Magenta, Photo Magenta, Yellow). Save Even More On Value Packs. Only Replace The Inks That Run Out!

4800 x 2400 dpi with FINE technology for incredible detail.Print your Vision up to 13" x 19": Print professional quality photos on various media up to 13" x 19"

weight : 43.2 in bullet point

Printer Set Up

Set-up time out of the box was about 30 minutes to read the instructions and link up the printer’s wireless option. Although the Canon Pixma Pro-100 offers wireless connectivity, using it with the USB cable is 100% reliable and consistent. I purchased the printer in 2017 from Amazon. For every print I’ve made with it, I’ve been pleased with the consistent color, greyscale tones, and error-free photographic image quality.

Print Quality

In my experience, the prints have been smooth, bright and consistent. Canon says the printer has resolution of up to 4800 x 2400 dpi in color and up to 4800 x 2400 dpi in black and white. Excellent detail is seen with Canon’s Pro Platinum and Pro Luster paper types.

Canon Pixma Pro-100 Paper

There are two (2) paper feed slots: a manual feed and a rear tray. A variety of paper types are available from plain paper to Fine Art and Heavy Weight. Hahnemuhle, Red River, Canon Pro Luster or Pro Platinum, and Aurora Art papers are excellent. The variety of media options was a pleasant surprise.

Paper Size

You can print on many different paper types up to 13 inches by 19 inches, including 4″ x 6″, 5″ x 7″, 8″ x 10″, and plain 8.5″ x 11″ paper. The Canon’s Pixma Pro-100 software is called Print Pro Studio (included on the CD). It has a useful collection of templates including contact sheets, portrait studio professional sizes, and custom templates to print out multiple smaller sizes. For instance, I’ve used it to cut and package six identical 4″ x 5″ smaller prints on one 13″ x 19″ sheet. This print size, 13″ x 19″, took about 7 minutes to print.

Print Speed

Canon’s Pixma Pro-100 is not a fast printer. One reason is that it runs a cleaning cycle before it prints, so to maximize your time, do something else for a few minutes after you click or tap print. Do not expect the printer to work like a fast laser printer. In my tests of “Standard” vs. “High,” Standard setting gave faster print output times, but I stayed with High as I preferred results of that setting.

Canon Pixma Pro-100 Ink

The Canon Pixma Pro-100 ink set has eight (8) inks. There are three (3) grey-scale inks in the set, and they are individually replaceable. Within the Printer software, ink levels are clearly indicated. Levels show up in a small graphic of the ink set. The printer sends messages to Mac and Win home screens when ink levels are low.

Sale Canon CLI-42 8 PK Value Pack Ink, 8 Pack ChromaLife100+: The combination of inks & media deliver exceptional beauty and longevity

Optimized for photographic print quality when used with Genuine Canon Photo Papers

The CLI-42 inks dry instantly so your photos are ready to be enjoyed as soon as they come out of the printer!

Includes 8 ink tanks: Photo Black, Gray, Light Gray, Cyan, Magenta, Yellow, Photo Cyan, and Photo Magenta

Compatible with PIXMA PRO-100

Printer Weight

The Canon’s Pixma Pro-100 is a large machine. Packaged professionally, it weighs almost 55 pounds, so the boxed printer is heavier than most of us can carry by ourselves. If you are moving its box for any distance, a dolly is helpful. The printer itself weighs 43.2 lbs, so this is not a printer you want to relocate once you choose its position in your studio or work area.

ICC Profile

Download and install the ICC (International Color Consortium) profile from Canon’s site.

Canon Pixma Pro-100 Driver and Operating System

The Canon Pixma Pro-100 drivers come in 64, 32 and even 16-bit, so it will run on previous Windows versions back to Windows XP. Canon also has Pixma Pro-100 drivers to support Apple computers as far back as Mac OS 10.5.8 Snow Leopard. These drivers, as well as XPS (a print-to-file driver), are in the included software, but all software is also found on Canon’s site.

Customer Service

Visit support.usa.canon.com in the USA and see Canon’s Knowledge Base for the WiFi setup guide. All the Network connection requirements for Mac and Win OS are there. It is straightforward to follow the prompts on Canon’s global website to set up the printer for wireless operation. You must sign Canon’s End User License Agreement.

What Could Be Better?

The USB cord could be longer. The power cord end could be larger and easier to plug in. Of course, ink could be less expensive, but for the high-quality color, this printer is a good value.

Final Comments

Prior to printing, I choose to use sharpening in my image editor. For this printer, I over-sharpen by about 15-25% in post before printing to ensure sharp output on Canon’s Pixma Pro-100 because of a difference between my screen and the print output.

For water-proofing and longer print life, I recommend treating prints with a spray like Krylon acrylic. Another option is the more expensive Hahnemühle protective spray. It is made for fine art digital prints and protects them from fading.

Description Canon PIXMA Pro-100 Wireless Color Professional Inkjet Printer with Airprint and Mobile Device Printing Preview Price $369.00 Printer Type Wireless Professional Inkjet Printer Features AirPrint

Auto Photo Fix II

Borderless Printing

Optimum Image Generating System

Photo Printing

Grayscale Photo Printing

Wireless Printing

Print Resolution Up to 4800 x 2400 dpi Print Speed 8 x 10 Image on A4 with Border:

Approx. 51 seconds seconds

11 x 14 Image on A3+ with Border:

Approx. 1 minute 30 seconds Ink System 8-ink ChromaLife 100+ Nozzles 6,144 Ink Droplet Size Picoliter Size 3pl Paper Sizes 4 x 6

5 x 7

8 x 10

Letter

Legal

11 x 17

13 x 19 Paper Tray Capacity Auto Sheet Feeder:

150 Sheets of Plain Paper

20 sheets Photo Paper (4x6)

10 sheets (Letter/8x10)

1 sheet (A3+)

Manual Feeder: 1 sheet of Photo Paper (all sizes) Dimensions 27.2 (W) x 15.2 (D) x 8.5 (H) Weight 43.2 lbs. Interfaces Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n)

Ethernet

Hi-Speed USB

PictBridge (Cable not included) Operating Systems Windows 7

Windows 7 SP1

Windows Vista SP1

Vista SP2

Windows XP SP3 32-bit Intel processor

Mac OS® X v10.5.8 - 10.9.x Warranty 1-Year limited warranty with InstantExchange Program.

1-Year toll-free technical phone support. Software Included Setup Software & User's Guide CD-ROM

PIXMA PRO-100 Printer Driver

My Image Garden

Print Studio Pro

Quick Menu Power Consumption 19 W (2.3 W Standby) More Information Buy on Amazon Description Canon PIXMA Pro-100 Wireless Color Professional Inkjet Printer with Airprint and Mobile Device Printing Preview Price $369.00 Printer Type Wireless Professional Inkjet Printer Features AirPrint

Auto Photo Fix II

Borderless Printing

Optimum Image Generating System

Photo Printing

Grayscale Photo Printing

Wireless Printing

Print Resolution Up to 4800 x 2400 dpi Print Speed 8 x 10 Image on A4 with Border:

Approx. 51 seconds seconds

11 x 14 Image on A3+ with Border:

Approx. 1 minute 30 seconds Ink System 8-ink ChromaLife 100+ Nozzles 6,144 Ink Droplet Size Picoliter Size 3pl Paper Sizes 4 x 6

5 x 7

8 x 10

Letter

Legal

11 x 17

13 x 19 Paper Tray Capacity Auto Sheet Feeder:

150 Sheets of Plain Paper

20 sheets Photo Paper (4x6)

10 sheets (Letter/8x10)

1 sheet (A3+)

Manual Feeder: 1 sheet of Photo Paper (all sizes) Dimensions 27.2 (W) x 15.2 (D) x 8.5 (H) Weight 43.2 lbs. Interfaces Wireless LAN (IEEE 802.11 b/g/n)

Ethernet

Hi-Speed USB

PictBridge (Cable not included) Operating Systems Windows 7

Windows 7 SP1

Windows Vista SP1

Vista SP2

Windows XP SP3 32-bit Intel processor

Mac OS® X v10.5.8 - 10.9.x Warranty 1-Year limited warranty with InstantExchange Program.

1-Year toll-free technical phone support. Software Included Setup Software & User's Guide CD-ROM

PIXMA PRO-100 Printer Driver

My Image Garden

Print Studio Pro

Quick Menu Power Consumption 19 W (2.3 W Standby) More Information Buy on Amazon

DISCLAIMER: This is an independent evaluation and I’ve had absolutely no association or reimbursement from Canon for this review.