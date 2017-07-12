Bob Ringham – 20 Minutes From Home

Photography is all about passion. I have been a photojournalist for over 40 years. I approached each assignment as a person, journalist, and photographer.

You can make storytelling images as an amateur or as a professional you need to learn to be a thinking photographer. To be a good photographer it takes practice, becoming a seeker of light, seeing the moment and mastering your camera gear.

If you can do this, your photos will have contact, content, and impact. The camera used for my photo book is Lumix FZ1000 and Fuji 100s. I shoot RAW ﬁles, color space Adobe RGB and program or manual settings. I like these new bridge cameras.

They make my life much easier no more carrying two Nikon camera bodies and a camera bag full of lenses and ﬂashes. It has saved the wear and tear on my back and knees. Henri Cartier-Bresson, said, “Your ﬁrst 10,000 photographs are your worst.”

You just need to practice and keep practicing. I believe my number is a lot larger than that over the years I have a lot almost photos. When my wife was diagnosed with Dementia, I was frustrated and angry and wanted to help make a difference. I needed to do something more than just be a husband, caregiver, and a parent.

That is how my book project started. 20 Minutes from Home. These images tell the story of my journey to the store, to my swim class or dropping my daughter Clare off at school.

Moments captured seeing the light and moving on. It seems like I’m always moving on. My tasks as a caregiver are demanding, but it’s a road that I must travel. One hundred percent of the proﬁts from my book go to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Bob Ringham, an award-winning photojournalist, began his career in 1976 at Bloomington, Illinois, Daily Pantagraph. Ringham moved onto the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, Illinois and joined the Chicago Sun-Times in 1984.

Ringham also was the Director of Photography for the Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Ringham’s work has made a difference in many people’s lives with his photography. Ringham covered the Mexico City earthquake, return to Vietnam, The Chicago Bears Super Bowl, NCCA ﬁnal four and NBA ﬁnals. Ringham served in Vietnam as a combat Marine and was awarded a purple heart for his wounds in 1968.

A graduate of Southern Illinois University, 1976 Ringham highlighted his career with over hundred awards including the George Day Award, Peter Lisagor award for excellent photojournalism and was awarded Gannett’s Rising Star Award. Ringham lives in Franklinton, North Carolina with his wife Peggy, daughter Clare and their dog Abby.

You can reach Bob Ringham at bobringham@mac.com