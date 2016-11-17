Super Quick Tips for Intimate Portraits

Jim Austin Jimages has made portraits for fun and commercially, for over 30 years. Join him to ask: “Can we make more compassionate photos of people?”
Portraiture is a rewarding endeavor. Treating people with respect and listening are much more important than gear. Here are 20 quick tips to get us thinking about more compassionate photos of people:
START #20. Build trust quietly over time.
#19. Put their hands in the picture.
#18. Let them play. This works with adults also.
#17. Photograph them with a friend or sibling.
#16. Invite them to discover something new.
#15. Get in a boat.
#14. Visit the sea.
#13. Light a candle.
#12. Shake their hand.
#11. Let them show you one of their hobbies or skills.
#10. Join their music.
#9. Get cold together.
#8. Get wet, in rain or at a water fountain.
#7. Walk with them through a forest, greenway, state park or national park.
#6. Catch em walking a pet.
#5. Hand them your dog.
#4. Slowly move closer and you chat with them.
#3. Tickle them.
#2. Reassure them it will be OK.
FINISH #1. Love them.
Thank you for your comments. Jim
Jim, Thank you and for sharing… and also Debra. Beautiful portraits. I’ll remember the hand tip.
Its a pleasure Sharron.