Super Quick Tips for Intimate Portraits

Jim Austin Jimages has made portraits for fun and commercially, for over 30 years. Join him to ask: “Can we make more compassionate photos of people?”

Portraiture is a rewarding endeavor. Treating people with respect and listening are much more important than gear. Here are 20 quick tips to get us thinking about more compassionate photos of people:

START #20. Build trust quietly over time.

#19. Put their hands in the picture.

#18. Let them play. This works with adults also.

#17. Photograph them with a friend or sibling.

#16. Invite them to discover something new.

#15. Get in a boat.

#14. Visit the sea.

#13. Light a candle.

#12. Shake their hand.

#11. Let them show you one of their hobbies or skills.

#10. Join their music.

#9. Get cold together.

#8. Get wet, in rain or at a water fountain.

#7. Walk with them through a forest, greenway, state park or national park.



#6. Catch em walking a pet.

#5. Hand them your dog.

#4. Slowly move closer and you chat with them.

#3. Tickle them.

#2. Reassure them it will be OK.

FINISH #1. Love them.

Thank you for your comments. Jim