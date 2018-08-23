The Canon 70D is one of the most reliable mid-range DSLR cameras available. It is a powerhouse which allows users to capture breath-taking stills with the standard lens alone. Once you upgrade the lens unit to something specific to your needs, your Canon EOS 70D is truly transformed into a professional-grade camera matched to almost any type of photography, depending on the lens chosen.

Here is a look at five lens units for the Canon 70D which both enthusiasts and professionals should consider if looking for a worthy upgrade. Follow our advice, and you’ll soon have the best lens for your personal needs.

Best Lens for Canon 70D

Altura Photo 8mm f/3.0 Professional Ultra Wide Angle Aspherical Fisheye Lens for CANON

You will struggle to find a fisheye lens which matches the quality and price of this outstanding offering from Altura Photo. There is no better lens for an EF-S Canon mount, with the Altura Photo 8mm f/3.0 Professional Ultra Wide Angle Aspherical Fisheye Lens being supplied at an unbelievably low price. There are no sacrifices made in terms of quality. The clarity, construction, and fitment are perfect. Here we’ll be showing you exactly what you can achieve with this great lens for your Canon 70D.

The fisheye effect is perfect for urban action shots, putting life into a unique perspective. With your 70D and this lens, your creative opportunities are wide open. It performs equally as well as the most expensive fisheye lenses out there, and the manual focus works wonderfully. Full manual mode may take some getting used to but playing with the fisheye lens itself is half the fun. Some rather astounded shots can be found in suburban settings, social venues, and even in nature.

There is no part of this lens which one can criticize. The build quality is solid, and the lens even comes with great extras such as a pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth. Colors are vivid, and the clarity is faultless. You will love the low light performance, giving some of the most stunning sunrise and sunset images captured.

Regardless of whether you are an outright beginner or a professional, the Altura Photo 8mm f/3.0 Professional Ultra Wide Angle Aspherical Fisheye Lens should definitely be considered. Artistic photographers will find great value in its odd circular frame, while we can all find great fun in learning to use this unique angle and it is one of the cheapest and most unique lens kits from your Canon 70D out there.

Pros

• 6-Blade Aperture

• Clickable Stops Between F/3.0 – F/22

• Reduced Flaring and Ghosting Thanks to Multi-Layer Coating

Cons

• Full Manual Operation Only

Altura Photo 8mm f/3.0 Professional Ultra Wide Angle Aspherical Fisheye Lens for CANON EOS 70D 77D 80D Rebel T7i T6i T6s T6 T5i T5 T4i T3i SL2 DSLR Cameras NEW 2017 MODEL - The new version of the Altura Photo 8MM lens is updated for 2017 with improved optics and build quality for unparalleled image quality.

FULL 180° VIEWS - Included removable hood allows for stunning 180° views.

COMPATIBLE WITH: All Canon APS-C cameras; including the Rebel T7i, T6s, T6i, T6, T5i, T4i, T3i, SL1, SL2; EOS 60D, 77D, 70D, 80D; EOS 7D, 7D MK II. Is also compatible with FULL FRAME cameras but please keep in mind it will produce a more circular "360" image with black vignette borders.

CUSTOM LENS CASE - A custom designed protective lens case is included for safe storage.

1 YEAR WARRANTY - Includes 1 year of limited warranty by Altura Photo.

Super Telephoto Lens for Canon

The Super 500mm/1000mm f/8 Manual Telephoto Lens comes with two HD doublers, a T-mount with an achromatic refractor, a 67mm UV filter and hood, a dust blower and lens cleaning kit, and the 500mm HD preset lens itself. It can be used as is thanks to the aperture diaphragm situated in the middle of the lens body; however, at its maximum of F/8.0, you will need a tripod or monopod. With the doubler in place, you effectively have a 1000mm lens at a price which is almost impossible to beat. Here we’ll be taking you through a comprehensive look at this near-essential telephoto lens for the Canon 70D.

At just on 14-inches, the Super 500mm/1000mm f/8 Manual Telephoto Lens is very long and quite heavy. With the magnifier attached it reaches around 18-inches. It has a very fast response to light which is fantastic during all shooting conditions. Motion shots are excellent once you become accustomed to using the manual operation. You may notice that it is slightly heavier than most telephoto lenses of its size which is not necessarily a bad thing. Don’t expect professional results, but the overall image and build quality come very close.

Professionals will want sharper images from a shorter lens, but young photographers or anyone using telephoto zoom infrequently will get great value for money. A tripod is highly recommended to get the most out of this camera, and it serves as a great starting point to begin learning how to use your zoom effectively under manual control. Once you master focusing manually, you’ll be able to see the craters of the moon up close in full detail.

The Super 500mm/1000mm f/8 Manual Telephoto Lens should be the definitive starting point for any photographer looking to get into superzoom photography. You will struggle to find any lens which can match up to its specifications within its price range. Be prepared to brush up on your photography know-how, and you will be more than happy with your new lens.

Pros

• Great Way to Enter Superzoom Photography

• Unbeatable Affordability

• Doubler Boosts Lens to 1000mm

Cons

• Manual Focus Only

Sale Super 500mm/1000mm f/8 Manual Telephoto Lens for Canon EOS, 80D, 70D, 77D, 60D, 60Da, 1Ds, Mark III and II 7D, 6D, 5D, 5DS Rebel T7i, T7s, T6s, T6i, T6, T5i, T5, T4i, T3, SL2, SL1 Digital SLR Cameras ADVANCED CONSTRUCTION: Featuring an optimized design, this lens uses mirrors and a series of 4 optical glass elements in 4 groups to reduce chromatic and spherical aberrations. An anti-reflective coating suppresses lens flare and ghosting for increased contrast and color fidelity. The lenses housing is built with a full metal body and rear mount allowing it to withstand wear and tear much better than plastic lenses while commanding a rugged, solid feel.

LOW DISPERSION - One extra-low dispersion (LD) element is incorporated within the design that helps to greatly reduce chromatic aberrations for increased clarity, sharpness and color accuracy when photographing in strong lighting conditions. Ultra nano multi-coating eliminates lens element reflections and reduces ghost and flare.

SUPER ZOOM: Manual focus 500mm or 1000mm with the 2x converter, this lens is not only a superb long-range choice but also performs well in a variety of scenes from sports to surveillance to everyday shooting. Feel free to explore the capabilities of this lens.

PETAL LENS HOOD - Aptly designed with a varying tulip pattern to eliminate vignetting, the petal lens hood is an essential tool for reducing unwanted sun glare from your photographs. With a quick release locking neck bolt, the petal lens hood can be swiveled and locked into any position. In addition to greatly refining your photography, the petal lens hood provides a valuable protection for your lenses while creating a hard shell buffer to reduce potential impact.

INCLUDES: Super 500mm f/8 High Definition Preset Telephoto Lens, Opteka High Definition 2X Telephoto Converter for SLR Lenses, Opteka T-Mount for Canon EOS, Opteka 67mm HD UV Ultra Violet Haze Multi-Coated Glass Filter, 67mm Lens Petal Hood, Deluxe High Power Air Cleaner Blower, Photo Dust Brush for Cameras and Lenses, 47th Street Photo Microfiber Cleaning Cloth

SSE 6.5mm f/3.5 HD Aspherical Fisheye Lens with Removable Hood for Canon

If you want a fisheye lens with macro shots a step above the Altura Photo 8mm f/3.0, then the SSE 6.5mm f/3.5 HD Aspherical Fisheye Lens with Removable Hood is your best option. The artistic freedom is fantastic, especially when considering the minimum shooting distance of just 12 inches. Combine this with the large depth of field, and you have fisheye photography capable of image expressions elaborate and exaggerated. Close-ups are utterly breath-taking. Here’s a closer look at this professional-grade manual focus aspherical fisheye lens from SSE.

The only aspect of this lens which brings the price down to its highly affordable cost is the fact that you need to adjust the focus manually. This is preferable to automatic focus photo creative, artistic photography, as anyone other than the photographer can not predetermine each area of focus. It mounts snugly to the Canon 70D and performs admirably, being coated to prevent ghosting and flaring (as are most high-quality cameras)

Macro photography is reinvented through this wide-angle fisheye lens. A full 180-degree fisheye effect is supplied. The super-wide angle works very well in nature, resulting in some interesting images given a little ingenuity. It is cheap enough for almost anyone to pick up and have fun with, while the images themselves are of such a quality that they could easily be used professionally.

The warping effect works wonderfully outdoors while being just as artistic when used for macro photography. There is only one aspherical element featured which limits the distortion and aberrations just enough to control the effect, guiding it towards something elegant rather than chaotic and twisted.

Every photographer should consider owning an SSE 6.5mm f/3.5 HD Aspherical Fisheye Lens with Removable Hood. It is affordable enough for beginners, and the shots will never cease to surprise you.

Pros

• Affordable Macro Fisheye Lens

• 180-Degree Panorama

• Lightweight Composition

• Controlled Distortion

Cons

• Sharp Images But Not Professional Quality

SSE 6.5mm f/3.5 HD Aspherical Fisheye Lens with Removable Hood for Canon Rebel EOS SL1 SL2 T5 T5i T6 T6i T6s T7i 60D 70D 77D 80D 7D 7D Mark II Conforms to APS-C (1:1.5x) size digital imaging format

Actualizes a 6.5mm focal length and a diagonal angle of view of 180 degrees for APS-C size

When fully opened, it produces both high resolution and high contrast at the center of the lens, as well as around the periphery of the lens

Removable petal type bayonet hood and super multi-layer coating help control flaring and ghosting Spirit level

Offers robust durability by incorporating a rigid aluminum base frame

Canon 50mm f/1.8 STM Camera Fixed Lens

Included within the PagingZone Deluxe Kit is the outstanding official Canon 50mm f1/1.8 fixed camera lens. It is a very versatile focal length for both still and video shooting with enhanced autofocus functionality. It is one of the best lens units for portraits and operates near silently, faster than almost any competing lenses in its price range. Every dedicated photographer needs to own a classic 50mm lens, and this kit gives excellent value for money. Let us take a closer look.

Included in the Paging Zone Deluxe Bundle is the lens unit itself, a UV protection filter, polarizer, filter, fluorescent filter, a lens hood, lens case, a lens cap keeper, a durable pouch, and a 32GB high speed class ten flash memory card. The Canon 50mm f/1.8 STM Camera Fixed Lens is a wonderful addition to the Canon 70D. Many would say that its versatility makes it the best lens for the Canon 70D. Photographs are sharp, image stabilization is reliable, and the filters come in very handy.

The Canon 50mm f/1.8 STM lens may not be the fastest to focus, roaming every so-slightly, but it does give excellent quality shots with no distortion or purple fringing to be found. Each photograph taken gives an authentic portrait look, bringing the object of focus wonderfully to the fore. If one can see any complaint, it is the fact that the lens hood attaches to the same threads as the filter. Other than this minor gripe, this is a near-perfect set.

With all of the extras, great low-light shooting, and a beautiful shallow depth of field, the kit will soon become your go-to for point-and-shoot imagery. It is a definite alternative to a 50mm f/1.4, granting comparable quality at a much lower price. The autofocus of the Canon 50mm f1/1.8 fixed camera lens is smooth, every accessory works, and stationary shots can’t be faulted.

Pros

• Perfect for Portrait Photos

• Smooth Autofocus

• Crisp, High Quality Images

• Outstanding Value for Money

• Reliable Image Stabilization

Cons

• Slightly Sluggish Focusing

• Lens Hood & Filters Use Same Attachment

Canon 50mm f/1.8 STM Camera Fixed Lens. PagingZone Deluxe Kit Includes, 3Piece Filter Set + Lens Case + Lens Hood + 32GB Class 10 Card. For EOS 6D, 70D, 5D MK II III, Rebel T3, T3i, T4i, T5, T5i, SL1. Canon 50mm f/1.8 STM Camera Fixed Lens. PagingZone Deluxe Kit Includes,

32 GB High Speed Class 10 Flash Memory Card

Lens Hood - Lens hoods are primarily designed to prevent unwanted stray light from entering the lens by extending and shading the end of the lens.

Lens Case - The Neoprene Cases are great protective cases to have to shield your lenses from all sorts of harm and damage.

3-Piece Multi Coated Filter Kit UV+CPL+FLD

Opteka 6.5mm f/3.5 HD Aspherical Fisheye Lens & Removable Hood for Canon

Opteka is one of the most trusted names in optics, delivering lenses of professional quality at surprisingly low price points. The Opteka 6.5mm f/3.5 HD Aspherical Fisheye Lens & Removable Hood is no exception, being the only fish-eye lens on this list which gives you true professional performance.

Standard lenses can’t match the quality nor the durability of the Opteka 6.5mm F/3.5. Backed by a five-year warranty and boasting construction which is superior to competing brands, this is a lens which you can rely on. Here we’ll be taking you through its top features and highlights.

You are given a glorious 180˚ field of view with the capability of shooting a full panorama. The contrast ability of this lens sets it as one of the best all-condition units available for your Canon 70D, while the fisheye structuring guarantees you an artistic outlet with endless combinations. A minimum focusing distance of just four-inches opens up the possibility for surreal macro shots thanks to the close-up, wide-angle distortion.

Opteka’s aspherical fisheye lens delivers an aperture range of f/3.5 to f/22 and operation is completely manual. Quality is sharp, colors are vivid, and focusing a fisheye is quite easy to get used to, but extremely fun to try to master. The quality of construction is clear, with this lens even being heavier than competing fisheye lenses. It takes great photos even in tricky conditions such as cold regions with moisture-laden air, and a lack of light.

If one has to compare this lens to a true-professional grade offering such as the Canon 8-15mm at near $1400, the performance difference is noticeable. However, photographs captured with a fisheye lens typically rely on creativity more than technical capability. Once you find yourself accustomed to this great lens, then you could possibly consider opting for something costing up to $2,000, but until you have developed that affinity the Opteka 6.5mm f/3.5 HD Aspherical Fisheye Lens & Removable Hood , is the best aspherical fisheye lens for your money and demands.

Pros

• Professional Wide-Angled Aspherical Fisheye Photos

• 4-Inch Minimum Focus Distance

• Full Panorama Shooting

• Broad Aperture Range

• Great Picture Quality in Difficult Conditions

Cons

• Lens Cap Fits Slightly Loosely

Opteka 6.5mm f/3.5 HD Aspherical Fisheye Lens & Removable Hood for Canon EOS 80D, 77D, 70D, 60D, 60Da, 50D, 7D, T7i, T7s, T7, T6s, T6i, T6, T5i, T5, SL2 and SL1 Digital SLR Cameras EXPANSIVE 180 DEGREE VIEW - The Opteka 6.5mm f/3.5 Circular Fisheye Lens offers an incredibly exciting perspective and takes photography to a range that exceeds the ability of the human eye. Bend the typical view of your photographs and video to the extreme with the ability to capture a full 180 degree panoramic frame. That fishbowl angle, combined with the impressive 11.8-inch focusing distance, allows an incredible depth of field making the 6.5mm the perfect addition to your bag of tricks.

HD SUPER MULTI-COATED OPTICS - In order to assist with the common and annoying problem of flare and ghosting, Opteka's Fisheye lens has been coated with a special layer above the optics to reduce this harmful effect. Additionally, a removable petal shaped lens hood is included reducing further the amount of light directly on the lens. This provides a valuable shelter from unwanted light rays helping you to capture ultra clear and vivid images.

CONSISTENT AND SHARP IMAGES - Because a single aspherical element is utilized in the lens, this helps to reduce aberrations while maintaining a consistent illumination for sharpness around the entire image edge. Because there is so much detail in the frame of the fisheye with its wide angle view, this welcome addition is a helpful tool to create high quality and consistent images every time.

DURABLE HEAVY DUTY CONSTRUCTION - With an aluminum alloy lens mount, a super strong connection between lens and camera ensures your Opteka Fisheye will hold up against wear and tear and keep you capturing incredible images for years to come.

INCLUDED - Opteka 6.5mm f/3.5 Circular Fisheye Lens for Canon EF, Front and Rear Lens Caps, Lens Hood, Lens Pouch, 5 Year Warranty

Conclusion

A fisheye lens gives shots which are unique from any other type of photography; however, finding the opportunity for such images does not always come easily. The most versatile lens on this list is easily the Canon 50mm f1/1.8 fixed camera lens included in the PagingZone Deluxe Kit, but whether it is the best lens for the Canon 70D depends on your needs. Every photographer needs a 50mm, so it certainly is the safest bet if you’re not sure which lens to go for first.